AMSTERDAM ABN Amro [IPO-ABN.AS], the Dutch bank nationalized after becoming a high-profile casualty of the global financial crisis, may return to the market within weeks in Europe's largest bank flotation in years.

The Netherlands Financial Investments agency, the government agency overseeing the process, said on Tuesday that ABN had received all required approvals from Dutch and European regulators for a planned initial public share offering (IPO).

A stake of about 25 percent in the bank, which has a total book value of 15.6 billion euros ($17.25 billion), could be floated on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam before the end of the year, it said.

Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said it would now take exceptional circumstances to postpone the listing.

"We have given the green light," he told RTL Nieuws television. "Only if there were huge setbacks at the bank or on the financial markets then we could of course still delay it... This is the starting shot."

The bank's long-planned return to the market was delayed earlier this year amid public outrage over a pay rise for most managers.

Dijsselbloem said the time was now right for a flotation, and that there was great interest in the bank's shares.

Depending on how investors value ABN, it could be Europe's largest bank flotation since before the 2008 financial crisis.

ABN was a global player in 2007 when it was taken over and dismembered in a 71 billion euro hostile bid that was the largest-ever in the banking industry.

The takeover proved disastrous both for ABN and its buyers, the Royal Bank of Scotland, itself later nationalized by the British government, Santander and the now defunct Fortis.

The rump of ABN was nationalized on Oct. 3, 2008, together with the Dutch operations of Fortis. The rescue cost Dutch taxpayers around 24 billion euros, excluding financing costs.

Following Tuesday's announcement, executives laid out their case for investing in the new, radically reshaped, ABN, now a profitable mid-sized bank centered on the Dutch market, with a strong capital position but modest international growth prospects.

"That's what we're taking to investors," Chief Executive Gerrit Zalm told a press conference at the bank's Amsterdam headquarters.

The bank's vital statistics include a profit of 1.14 billion euros ($1.26 billion) in the first half of 2015, and a healthy core Tier 1 capital ratio of 14 percent.

Zalm said the bank would pay 45 percent of profits in the form of dividends in 2016, and 50 percent in 2017.

"We have the advantage that we are strongly oriented toward the Dutch economy, and the Netherlands is fundamentally strong but is also at the moment in a cyclical upturn," Zalm said.

Dutch GDP is forecast to grow 2.4 percent in 2016, the fastest pace in the euro zone.

Zalm, a former finance minister, combined ABN and Fortis operations, cutting 8,000 out of 30,000 employees.

The new ABN derives 80 percent of its profits from the Dutch retail and commercial markets, where it competes with ING ING.AS and Rabobank [RABO.UL].

Zalm said ABN's future international growth will be modest, coming mostly without acquisitions.

In addition to its international commercial banking operations, ABN runs Europe's third largest private bank.

($1 = 0.9042 euros)

(Additional reporting by Thomas Escritt and Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely and Adrian Croft)