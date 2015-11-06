AMSTERDAM ABN Amro [IPO-ABN.AS] is now waiting only for a final green light from the Dutch government before the start of bookbuilding, likely on Tuesday, in an initial public offering that will value it around 15.9 billion euros ($17 billion), banking sources involved in the process said.

ABN's IPO is set to be the largest bank listing in Europe since the 2008 financial crisis which led to its nationalization.

Three sources involved in marketing the offering said that initial investor interest has been solid and prospective valuations are being based on ABN's nearest listed peers, ING ING.AS and Belgian lender KBC (KBC.BR).

ING shares trade at 1.1 times its book value and 13 times trailing 12-month earnings, while KBC trades at 1.6 times its book value and 12 times trailing earnings.

ABN Amro has less growth potential than its competitors but is seen as enjoying greater exposure to the lucrative, highly concentrated Dutch market, where it competes mainly with ING and Rabobank [RABO.UL] and generates 80 percent of its profits.

Banking sources put the top of the possible valuation range at 17.1 billion euros, nine times the bank's trailing earnings of 1.9 billion euros.

At the bottom end of the range the valuation would be a small discount to ABN Amro's book value, which is set to be upgraded from 15.9 billion to just over 16 billion euros when third-quarter earnings are released on Monday, according to the sources.

"It will go at one times to 1.05 times its book value, but the trick is to start the range below that and then bring investors in during the bookbuilding process," said one banker.

"The debate is how far below 16 billion you put the bottom end of the range ... how much will the Dutch government tolerate."

Corne van Zeijl, a portfolio manager for Actiam who has been approached as a potential investor, said at a 16 billion-euro valuation the shares should yield more than 5 percent.

"It will be a nice dividend share and we're more than slightly interested in investing, depending of course on the final offer price," he said.

After the publication of the results Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem will have to give the final go-ahead and decide on the size of the stake to be sold in the flotation, which is expected to be between 20-30 percent. Bookbuilding is then set to begin on Tuesday or Wednesday.

A banker at one of the bookrunners noted that market volatility had eased in October.

"You can't imagine the government would back out now," he said.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Greg Mahlich)