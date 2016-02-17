Customers use the ATM machines of the ABN-AMRO Bank in Amstelveen, May 29, 2007 in this file picture. REUTERS/Koen van Weel

AMSTERDAM Dutch retail bank ABN Amro (ABNd.AS) reported fourth quarter profits fell by almost a third and acknowledged on Wednesday that low interest rates and falling commodity prices could hit its performance.

In its first earnings report since its Nov. 20 stock market listing, ABN said the economic backdrop in the Netherlands, where it does 80 percent of its business, remains positive.

However, CEO Gerrit Zalm shied away from forecasting any improvement in profits for 2016.

"The demand for new loans is currently less than the repayments being made," Zalm told reporters. He said that with the Dutch economy forecast to grow by more than 2 percent in 2016, a turning point may however be near.

"That's what we're hoping for, anyway, because that's how we make our money."

Once a major international player, ABN Amro was carved up in a 2007 hostile takeover and then nationalised and bailed out during the 2008 financial crisis.

After years of shedding jobs and refocusing on the Dutch consumer and business markets under Zalm, ABN returned to the market with a November listing in which the state sold a 20 percent stake.

Shares initially rallied but then slumped along with other European banking shares in January. They were trading 0.2 percent lower 17 euros at 1325 GMT, below the flotation price of 17.75 euros.

Underlying fourth-quarter net profit fell 32 percent from a year earlier to 272 million euros ($304 million), ABN Amro said, including some 190 million euros of costs from contributions to a resolution fund, deposit guarantee schemes and bank taxes.

The figure was below the consensus forecast for net profit of 304 million euros among analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

ING analyst Albert Ploegh said the figures were influenced by provisions for two client disputes on the Dutch market and were otherwise in line with expectations. ING repeated a "Buy" recommendation on shares.

Provisions for bad loans fell by about a third to 124 million euros, and net interest income rose on both mortgages and corporate loans -- the bank's two largest loan categories.

The bank said that full year regulatory costs in 2016 would be 325 million euros, up from 250 million euros in 2015.

($1 = 0.8958 euros)

