LONDON ABN AMRO ABNNV.UL is looking to pick up the shipping loan portfolios of rival banks and is gearing up for expansion in its shipping business despite tougher conditions in the seaborne sector, a senior ABN AMRO official said on Thursday.

"We have a clear strategy that we want to grow in this market, we are thinking anti-cyclical here," Joep Gorgels, head transportation West-Europe at ABN AMRO told Reuters.

"We are looking at buying loan portfolios in shipping and offshore," he said on the sidelines of a Capital Link shipping conference in London.

Gorgels said lending conditions to the ship industry remained tough.

"At the moment we are at the lowest point of ship finance available in general to the shipping industry," he said. "The typical shipping banks are deleveraging, are recapitalizing."

