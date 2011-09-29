RALEIGH, North Carolina The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups filed a lawsuit in federal court on Thursday challenging a new North Carolina law that requires women to be shown an ultrasound image of the fetus before getting an abortion.

The "Women's Right To Know Act" also imposes a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion and requires abortion providers to describe the fetus to women prior to the procedure.

The measure passed the state's Republican-led General Assembly this summer, with lawmakers overriding a veto by Democratic Governor Bev Perdue.

The lawsuit, filed in the Middle District of North Carolina, says the law violates the constitutional rights of women seeking abortions and their health care providers.

Others joining the ACLU in the suit include Planned Parenthood Health Systems, Planned Parenthood of Central North Carolina and the Center for Reproductive Rights.

