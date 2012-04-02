MILWAUKEE A small explosive device detonated outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in a small town about 100 miles north of Milwaukee on Sunday night, causing minimal damage from a small fire, but no injuries, local authorities said on Monday.

The device appeared to be homemade and was placed on a window sill at the Appleton North Health Center in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, and exploded at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police said in a statement.

The clinic offers abortion and emergency contraception services, according to its website. A telephone recording on Monday said the clinic was temporarily closed on Monday morning.

Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest abortion provider, has been at the center of a controversy over funding for abortions. Several Republican-led state legislatures have cut off funding to Planned Parenthood.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien)