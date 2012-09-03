Late David Bowie honored with two wins at BRIT Awards
LONDON Late music icon David Bowie was the big winner at the BRITs in London on Wednesday, taking the British male solo artist and album of the year prizes at the UK's top music awards.
Mark Abrahamian, the longtime guitarist for the rock band Starship, has died at age 46, the group said on Monday.
Abrahamian had played since 2000 for the band, whose lineage reaches back to the 1960s with Jefferson Airplane and as Jefferson Starship in the 1980s.
"We are shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of our guitar player Mark Abrahamian. We will miss you, brother. Rest in peace, Mark," Starship said in a Twitter message.
The band did not give a cause or place of death. Starship played on Sunday in Norfolk, Nebraska, at a concert with Boston and Survivor.
Comedian Arsenio Hall has dropped a lawsuit against Sinead O'Connor after the Irish singer apologized for claiming he had long provided the late pop star Prince with narcotics, his publicist said on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES Former teen idol David Cassidy said on Monday he was suffering from dementia, a day after weekend performances in California in which he forgot his words and appeared to fall off stage raised concern about his health.