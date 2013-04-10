NBCUniversal invested $500 million in Snap Inc as part of IPO
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal said on Friday it had invested $500 million in Snap Inc as it continues to spend heavily on digital media companies.
ABU DHABI International Airline Group (ICAG.L) will not merge Spanish low-cost airline Vueling VULG.MC with its Iberia unit if its takeover bid is successful, IAG's chief executive Willie Walsh said on Wednesday.
The board of Vueling on Tuesday unanimously recommended shareholders accept an improved offer of 9.25 euros per share from IAG. [ID:nL5N0CW3V6]
Walsh said the profitable Vueling business will operate separately from loss-making Iberia after the takeover.
"We have no intention of merging Vueling and Iberia," he told reporters at the sidelines of a tourism event in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
"Vueling will operate as a stand-alone entity in IAG group."
IAG, which already owns 45.85 percent of Vueling as well as British Airways and Iberia, last month raised its bid by almost a third after the Vueling board rejected its previous offer of 7 euros per share.
Walsh said that he was happy with the price it has offered for Vueling.
"We think it's the right price. It's a clearly the price I'm prepared to pay," said Walsh.
IAG, which is trying to lay off more than 3,000 workers and cut salaries at Iberia to return the unit to profitability, is expected to use Vueling to boost its short-haul business and better compete with other low-cost operators.
NEW YORK Snap Inc's shares ended up 44 percent on their first day of trading as investors flocked to buy into the hottest technology stock offering in three years, overcoming doubts about the loss-making messaging app company's slowing user growth.
LONDON London Stock Exchange Group Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday he would "postpone his retirement" if, as widely expected, a 26 billion euro ($27.4 billion) merger with Deutsche Boerse collapses.