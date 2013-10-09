A general view of a pier under construction at Port of Acu in Sao Joao da Barra March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

MADRID Spanish infrastructure firm Acciona (ANA.MC) has won a 2.3 billion Brazilian real ($1 billion) contract to build a metro line in Brazil's Fortaleza with Cotenco Engenharia, according to statement on Fortaleza's website.

The new 12.4 kilometre line will reach 12 stations and carry 400,000 people a day. The consortium will also install four tunneling machines which the local state government bought for construction of the line.

