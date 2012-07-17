PARIS Europe's largest hotel group, Accor (ACCP.PA), said like-for-like sales growth slowed in the second quarter, dragged down by its budget hotel business and additional weekday bank holidays in its domestic French market.

Sales in the quarter to June 30 rose 3.1 percent like-for-like to 1.475 billion euros ($1.8 billion), Accor said in a statement on Tuesday. This compared with 4.3 percent growth in the first quarter.

Revenue growth was stable quarter-on-quarter at its upscale and midscale hotels, rising 3.5 percent like-for-like in the second quarter, driven by a 20 percent increase in management and franchise fees, Accor said.

High-end hotels in emerging markets delivered a "very good performance" with demand also remaining strong in Europe, though the impact of the euro zone debt crisis in Spain, Italy and Portugal "still weighed on the regional performance".

Budget hotel revenue growth, meanwhile, slowed to 2.8 percent like-for-like in the quarter from 5.4 percent in the first three months of 2012, Accor said.

Overall, "growth was linked to business levels that remained very robust in emerging markets," Accor said. "It was generally stable in Europe, with solid conditions in the key markets but still very challenging in the southern countries."

A growing share of revenue from hotel management and franchise fees is also having a "very positive impact", Accor said.

"Despite low visibility and the uncertain economic environment in some regions, the group anticipates these ongoing trends to carry on through the summer season," the company added.

Accor is the world's fourth-largest hotel group behind the InterContinental (IHG.L), Marriott MAR.N and Starwood HOT.N chains.

The company, which sold its troubled U.S. budget hotel business Motel 6 for $1.9 billion in May, is accelerating its growth in fast-growing markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The French company, which owns 4,200 hotels worldwide, opened 20,700 rooms in the first half, mostly under franchise and management contracts.

($1 = 0.8188 euros)

