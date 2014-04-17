Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
PARIS Europe's largest hotel group, Accor (ACCP.PA), said on Thursday that year-on-year sales growth slowed in the first-quarter mostly due to weaker demand in France.
The world's fourth-largest hotel group behind the InterContinental (IHG.L), Marriott (MAR.O) and Starwood HOT.N chains said it expected difficulties encountered in the French market to continue in the second quarter.
Revenue in the first three months of 2014 reached 1.135 billion euros, a reported decline of 5.5 percent due to weaker currencies in emerging markets.
Revenue rose 2.1 percent on like-for-like basis, which excludes currency fluctuations, acquisitions and divestitures.
This marked a slowdown from like-for-like growth of 3.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.