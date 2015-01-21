An illustration picture shows loyalty guest cards of Europe's largest hotel group Accor displayed on a desk in Paris August 28, 2013. Accor said it was cautious about 2013 profit growth amid a tough economic climate in Europe and as it invests in its online booking service. ... REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen (FRANCE - Tags: BUSINESS) - RTX12YOH

PARIS Accor (ACCP.PA), Europe's largest hotel group, said on Tuesday that it estimated its operating profit last year was above target after robust demand in Europe and emerging markets gave a boost to revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

The world's fourth-largest hotel group said the Paris Motor Show and other trade fairs helped drive demand in its core French market, where Accor makes 35 percent of its sales.

However, Chief Financial Officer Sophie Stabile told reporters that Accor remained "cautious" for its home market in 2015 in view of the constrained economic climate and after the deadly attacks in Paris by Islamist militants this month.

"We have not seen massive cancellations at Paris hotels (following the attacks) and since the start of the year our revenue in France is growing but we remain watchful of any development," she said.

Accor with 3,700 hotels ranging from the luxury Sofitel to the budget Ibis chains, said revenue in the fourth quarter amounted to 1.403 billion euros ($1.62 billion), a like-for-like rise of 5.1 percent, that compared with 4.6 percent rise in the third quarter.

Accor said it now estimates its operating profit last year was 600 million euros, ahead of its previous forecast of earnings before interest and tax of 575 million to 595 million.

Accor, which competes with InterContinental (IHG.L), Marriott (MAR.O) and Starwood HOT.N, is undergoing a reorganization initiated by Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin, but has been hit by a variety of problems in its home market, including a rise in Value-Added Tax.

Revenue in France rose 2.5 percent on a like-for-like basis in the quarter, accelerating from 0.6 percent growth in the third quarter, with its closely watched RevPar (revenue per available room) rising 3.3 percent in the quarter.

Southern Europe also put in a robust performance while booking cancellations related to fears over the Ebola epidemic in Africa leveled off, Stabile said.

China, where economic growth is slowing, remained a soft spot, but Accor in December unveiled a strategic alliance with China Lodging Group (HTHT.O) to speed up its expansion in the region.

Accor's shares have gained 5.5 percent this year, outperforming a 2 percent rise in the Stoxx Europe 600 travel and leisure sector index .SXTP, after gains of 9 percent in 2014.

