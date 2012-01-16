French producer Thomas Langmann holds the Golden Globe award for the Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical, for his film ''The Artist'', at The Weinstein Company after party after the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "The Artist," "The Descendants" and "Hugo" are among the films singles out by the American Cinema Editors, which announced the nominees for the ACE Eddie Awards on Monday.

Other nominees in the feature film categories included "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," "Moneyball" and "War Horse" in the drama category, and "Bridesmaids," "Midnight in Paris," "My Week With Marilyn" and "Young Adult" in the comedy category.

The nomination is particularly important for "The Descendants," which recently began to push to be recognized in the crucial editing and cinematography categories; films rarely win the Best Picture Oscar without also being nominated in those two categories.

Other nominees included "The Adventures of Tintin," "Puss in Boots" and "Rango" among animated features, and the documentaries "Cave of Forgotten Dreams," "Freedom Rider" and "George Harrison: Living in the Material World."

In the television categories, both "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Breaking Bad" scored multiple nominations in their categories.

Winners will be announced during the ACE Eddies ceremony on February 18 in the International Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.