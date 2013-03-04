U.S. reported low pathogenic H5N2 bird flu in Wisconsin: OIE
PARIS The United States reported an outbreak of low pathogenic avian flu in a turkey flock in Wisconsin, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental drug-device combination for post-operative pain met the main goal of a late-stage study on patients who have undergone major open abdominal surgery.
AcelRx shares jumped 10 percent to $5.49 after the bell on Monday.
The top-line results reported from a 178-patient study of AcelRx's sublingual Sufentanil NanoTab PCA system showed that the patient-controlled drug-device combination helped reduce pain significantly compared with a placebo, the company said.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
PARIS The United States reported an outbreak of low pathogenic avian flu in a turkey flock in Wisconsin, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday.
CHICAGO Top U.S. chicken and egg companies ramped up procedures to protect birds from avian flu on Monday, a day after the federal government confirmed the nation's first case of the virus at a commercial operation in more than a year.
(Reuters Health) - - Eating more soy may be tied to better survival odds for many women with breast cancer and may not be harmful for patients treated with hormones, a new study suggests.