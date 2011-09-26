A man's hand is seen on an Acer logo as he pastes a poster below at a computer mart in Taipei April 23, 2008. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

FRANKFURT World No. 2 computer vendor Acer believes the recent top management change at rival Hewlett-Packard is a huge opportunity for the former to win over some customers, Acer Europe head Walter Deppeler told a German daily.

Hewlett-Packard Co last week named former eBay Inc Chief Executive Meg Whitman its president and CEO, replacing Leo Apotheker in a bid to restore investor confidence in the iconic Silicon Valley company.

"That is a major chance for us because big customers and resellers are uncertain. They are asking themselves: what's next, who can i work with?" Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted Walter Deppeler as saying in a prerelease of its Tuesday edition.

"We want to use this as an opportunity for us," he added.

(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach)