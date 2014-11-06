Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
TAIPEI Taiwanese personal computer (PC) maker Acer Inc swung back into profit in the third quarter, beating analyst estimates, thanks to cost-cutting and recovery in the overall PC market.
Net profit reached NT$651 million ($21.31 million) in July-September, versus a T$477.5 million average estimate of 13 analysts in a Thomson Reuters poll.
The result compared with a T$13.1 billion loss in the same period a year earlier, and T$484.7 million profit in April-June.
Revenue fell in August and September from a year earlier but at a much slower pace than the double-digit declines of much of the first half of 2014.
The PC market has been sluggish since the advent of tablet computers and smartphones. But it has shown signs of growth in recent months, with PC chip leader Intel Corp predicting healthy fourth-quarter revenue thanks to heavy replacement of old PCs by businesses.
Shares of Acer closed down 2.66 percent ahead of the earnings release, versus a 0.80 percent fall in the benchmark TAIEX index.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.