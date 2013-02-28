BRUSSELS Belgian holding company Ackermans & Van Haaren (ACKB.BR) forecast a higher net profit this year than last as orders surged for its new dredging ships and its private banking business steadily improved.

The group, active in five segments including real estate and energy, said dredger DEME's order book had swollen to 3.3 billion euros ($4.3 billion) at the end of 2012 from 2.4 billion euros a year earlier.

Executive committee member Jan Suykens said in a telephone interview this was the foundation for an increase of dividend by 4 eurocents to 1.67 euros and the forecast of profit growth this year.

Suykens said Delen Investments and Bank Van Breda, part of the private banking segment, were growing franchises with now record assets under management.

Ackermans is also expecting to book a capital gain of more than 30 million euros form the sale of its 72.9 percent stake in panel board maker Spano Invest to Mohawk Industries (MHK.N).

The company said on Thursday that its result from participations slipped 14.6 percent to 149.3 million euros, below the 159 million euros average expectation in a Reuters poll.

Overall net profit was down a more modest 5.6 percent because of larger capital gains, including the sale of its holding in AR Metallizing.

However, 2011's results were boosted by negative goodwill of 28 million euros following acquisition of small enterprise lender ABK.

Depreciation and financing costs were also higher due to DEME's 2008-2012 investment program, which led to the launch of seven new ships last year. ($1 = 0.7628 euros)

