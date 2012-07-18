Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
NEW YORK Activist investor William Ackman, just one week after disclosing a new stake in consumer goods company Procter & Gamble, said his fund owns $1.8 billion of the company's shares and some options.
"We haven't disclosed that publicly, but sure, let's make some news for CNBC," Ackman said when asked how big his stake is on a panel at CNBC's Delivering Alpha conference.
Pershing Square Capital Management, which oversees about $10 billion, liquidated its position in Citigroup and used the money to invest in P&G. Ackman also said he looks forward to meeting P&G's CEO and praised the company for being a good company but one that has disappointed shareholders recently. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Oil giant Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has asked JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley to assist with its upcoming mammoth IPO and could call on another bank with access to Chinese investors, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
LONDON Tobacco company Imperial Brands and nutritional ingredients maker Glanbia are attractive targets for Japanese companies looking to expand into international markets, Exane BNP Paribas analysts said in a note to clients.