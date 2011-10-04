Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
Acme Packet Inc APKT.O forecast third-quarter results much below analysts' estimates on customer AT&T (T.N) delaying orders, sending its shares down 24 percent after market.
The company expects to report July-September adjusted earnings of 20-22 cents a share on sales of about $70 million.
Acme said AT&T faced delays in the initial deployment of its 4G LTE network, but expects the deal to close in the third week of this month. Acme maintained its full-year outlook.
Acme shares, which had closed at $40.15 on Tuesday on Nasdaq, were down at $32.60 after market.
(Reporting by Fareha Khan and Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.