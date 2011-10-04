Acme Packet Inc APKT.O forecast third-quarter results much below analysts' estimates on customer AT&T (T.N) delaying orders, sending its shares down 24 percent after market.

The company expects to report July-September adjusted earnings of 20-22 cents a share on sales of about $70 million.

Acme said AT&T faced delays in the initial deployment of its 4G LTE network, but expects the deal to close in the third week of this month. Acme maintained its full-year outlook.

Acme shares, which had closed at $40.15 on Tuesday on Nasdaq, were down at $32.60 after market.

