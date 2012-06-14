WARSAW Russian group Acron (AKRN.MM) said on Thursday it had extended its 1.5 billion zloty ($438 million) bid for Azoty Tarnow ATTP.WA, Poland's top chemicals group, until June 29 as some shareholders needed more time to make a decision.

Acron also said on Thursday it was determined to go ahead with the bid for Azoty despite the Polish government's unwillingness to sell its 32 percent stake.

The treasury, which oversees state assets, said on Wednesday selling its controlling holding would endanger Azoty's strategy and limit the value of other chemical makers.

While Poland is seeking to raise 15 billion zlotys through asset sales by end-2013, the sale of state assets to Russian companies is a sensitive issue given historical tensions between the two countries.

