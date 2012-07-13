WARSAW Russian chemicals maker Acron (AKRN.MM) sweetened its takeover bid for Poland's state-controlled rival Tarnow ATTP.WA on Friday, aiming to overcome objections to a deal that are as much about politics as business.

Poland is seeking 15 billion zlotys ($4.3 billion) from privatizations before the end of 2013, but the sale of state assets to Russian companies is a sensitive issue given the historical tensions between the two countries.

Acron, one of Europe's 10 largest mineral fertilizer groups, hiked its offer for Poland's No.1 player by 25 percent to 45 zlotys per share, valuing Tarnow at 2.89 billion zlotys.

The Polish treasury, which holds 32 percent in Tarnow, made no official comment on the new offer, but broadcaster TVN CNBC cited Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski as saying Poland is still opposed to Acron's bid.

"The treasury made its position clear ... we understand why they are careful," Acron's deputy chief Vladimir Kantor told Reuters in Warsaw.

"Of course we see that in the past there were some tensions between our countries, (but) why should we live with the past? Economic collaboration is a good standing point for better relations."

After decades of repressive colonial rule by the Soviet Union and tense relations since the fall of the Berlin Wall, many Poles are suspicious of Russian motives.

But if the market believes the Polish government is putting political and historical grievances before hard-headed financial logic, that could cool enthusiasm for an economy which has delivered two decades of growth and become central Europe's biggest magnet for investment.

Acron, with assets in Russia, Canada, China and Estonia, wants to use Tarnow as a base for operations within the European Union, but the Polish treasury, which oversees state assets, frets the deal could also affect PGNiG PGNI.WA, the Polish state-owned gas monopoly, which has Tarnow among its key clients.

ATTRACTIVE PRICE

"In my opinion the price is attractive," Tomasz Kasowicz, analyst at Erste Bank, said. "But right now, after the statements from the treasury that it would rather realize the strategy presented by Tarnow's management, that is organic growth and through acquisitions, I would not expect the treasury to respond to the bid."

Shares in Tarnow soared 11 percent at the market open, only to curb the gain to 4.3 percent by 1032 GMT as many in the market expected the treasury to try to block the deal.

To fend off the Acron bid, Poland has proposed putting Tarnow at the heart of consolidation in the chemical sector, with plans for it to make a counter bid for rival Pulawy PULW.WA, targeted by local synthetic rubber maker Synthos DWOR.WA.

Tarnow itself has also moved to defend itself against Acron and proposed a share issue to dilute the current owners, which could be used to buy Pulawy.

Acron, which has thus far secured only 1.2 percent of Tarnow's stock, said it may go for a significant minority rather than the targeted 66 percent, if Tarnow's owners reject the proposed share issue at a shareholders' meeting this Saturday.

The treasury has also previously said a counterbid for Tarnow could be in the works, but a "white knight" has yet to arrive.

"The last weeks have proven that our offer is the only one on the market, all other scenarios are only speculations and do not raise the value for shareholders," Kantor said. "We underline that our offer is valid until Monday, July 16, and is final." ($1 = 3.4594 Polish zlotys)

(This story corrects value of Tarnow bid to 2.89 bln zlotys from 1.96 bln)

(Additional reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe and David Holmes)