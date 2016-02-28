Magnitude 5.6 quake hits the Philippines: USGS
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the center of Mindanao island in the Philippines on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
MADRID Spanish construction group ACS has won a 379 million euro ($414 million) contract to build a waste-water treatment and recycling center in the United States, the company said on Sunday.
The plant in Sacramento, California, will be built by the company's Dragados USA business.
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by David Goodman)
AMSTERDAM The Netherlands will welcome its first giant pandas this week at a zoo fitted out with a pagoda-style enclosure as its new centerpiece, crowning 16 years of hard lobbying by Dutch animal lovers.