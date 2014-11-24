Caterpillar seeks ex-U.S. attorney general's help over govt probe
Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
Generic drugmaker Actavis Plc is planning to cut employees and expand in China, a Bloomberg report said citing an interview by Chief Executive Officer Brent Saunders on Bloomberg Television.
However, the report did not say how many positions will be eliminated.
Earlier in November, Botox maker Allergan Inc accepted a $66 billion takeover bid from Actavis, ending a seven-month hostile pursuit by activist investor William Ackman and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
Brent Saunders had said in the interview that there are overlaps in corporate functions, including human relations and finance, the report noted. (bloom.bg/11QY3dX).
Actavis was not immediately available for a comment.
(Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya)
WASHINGTON Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
Boeing Co said on Thursday it had signed a $3.4 billion contract with the U.S. government through which the U.S. Army and an international customer will buy the latest Apache attack helicopter -- the Apache 'E' variant.