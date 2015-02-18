Actavis PLC ACT.NChief Executive Officer Brent Saunders said on Wednesday that the pharmaceutical industry will continue to consolidate because of inefficiencies in research and development and product commercialization.

"I think you will see a continued consolidation over the next several years," Saunders told analysts and investors at a meeting. Actavis is currently awaiting regulatory and other approvals for its purchase of Allergan Inc(AGN.N).

"Will we continue to be an acquirer? Will people look at buying us? I can't predict what others will do, but I think it will take an awfully large premium to acquire a company this special," he said.

