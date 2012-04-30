ZURICH Europe's biggest biotech company Actelion said on Monday big drug hope macitentan met its goal in a key late stage trial, giving a much-needed boost to the Swiss biotech company's pipeline.

Actelion is banking on macitentan to cut its dependence on its main product Tracleer, which accounts for around 90 percent of group sales and is facing growing competition from Gilead's rival drug Letairis.

The success of macitentan is vital if Actelion is to defend its dominant position in the pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market, as top-selling Tracleer goes off-patent in 2015.