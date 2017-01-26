European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
ZURICH Actelion (ATLN.S) said the new research and development company to be created following the $30 billion takeover by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) will be launched with 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.00 billion)in cash.
The unit will be spun out into a standalone company based and listed in Switzerland and will be led by Actelion Chief Executive and founder Jean-Paul Clozel, with Johnson & Johnson taking a 16 percent stake with rights to another 16 percent via a convertible note.
(Reporting by John Revill)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.