ZURICH Swiss biotechnology firm Actelion (ATLN.S) on Thursday raised its earnings guidance for the third time this year after nine-month sales rose 14 percent and it became clearer competition from generics in the United States will be delayed until 2017.

Chief Executive Jean-Paul Clozel said Actelion's transformation was "well under way" as sales from its new

drugs Opsumit and Uptravi, which treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), have for the first time surpassed those of Tracleer, its decade-long mainstay that lost U.S. patent protection last November.

Sales of Tracleer, once Actelion's workhorse PAH medicine, fell 18 percent to 790 million Swiss francs ($780 million), but Clozel said competition from generic rivals in the United States will not hit the market until next year. That is keeping sales from falling as quickly as analysts expected.

"At the beginning of the year, we did not know how Uptravi would be accepted by patients and prescribers, or when generics were coming for Tracleer," Clozel said in an interview. "Now, we know that it won't come this year, and we know the Uptravi launch is doing very well. Now, we can upgrade our guidance."

The Swiss company now expects its core operating income to rise by a mid-teen percentage range for the year, up from the high single digit percentage from earlier this year.

Opsumit sales rose 63 percent at constant exchange rates to 596 million Swiss francs ($602 million), while Uptravi generated sales of 160 million francs since January.

Uptravi is showing potential to be a better performer than original estimates, analysts said.

"Uptravi patient uptake continues to reinforce our optimism that it could ultimately be a much bigger drug than assumed," said Richard Parkes, a Deutsche Bank analyst with a "buy" rating on Actelion shares.

The company is now seeking to expand its pipeline beyond PAH drugs, having just started a combination study on relapsing multiple sclerosis.

Shares in Actelion fell as much as 4 percent, as analysts in Zurich said investors were probably locking in profits from Actelion's 15 percent stock rise this year.

In the same period, the overall European health care index .SXDP has slipped nearly 11 percent.

Nine-month core net income rose 17 percent at constant exchange rates to 691 million francs, with revenue rising to 1.791 billion.

Third-quarter revenue rose 15 percent to 606 million francs. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected revenue of 591 million.

($1 = 0.9899 Swiss francs)

