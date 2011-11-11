Fans play video games at the premiere of the video game ''Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3'' in Los Angeles, California September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Activision Blizzard's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3" video game racked up more than $400 million in sales on its first day in stores in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Activision said in a statement on Friday its biggest holiday title had sold 6.5 million units, which breaks last year's record of 5.6 million units, or $360 million in sales.

The version of the game released last year called "Call of Duty: Black Ops" went on to sell $1 billion in less than two months.

Shares of Activision, the largest U.S. video game company, rose 1.5 percent in light premarket trading to $13.17 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Derek Caney)