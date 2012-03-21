Actuant Corp's (ATU.N) quarterly profit beat analyst estimates, helped by a strong demand in its industrial and energy businesses, and the diversified manufacturer raised its full-year earnings forecast.

The company, which makes wire and pipeline connectors, switches, transformers and cables, now expects full-year earnings of $1.98 to $2.08 per share, up from its earlier expectations of $1.85 to $2.05.

However, Actuant narrowed its full-year sales outlook to between $1.60 billion and $1.63 billion, citing euro's weakness.

Actuant was earlier expecting sales of $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting full-year earnings of $2.00 a share, before special items, on revenue of $1.60 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter ended February 29, Actuant's net income from continuing operations rose to $32.2 million, or 43 cents a share, from $22.1 million, or 30 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales rose 14 percent to $378 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 38 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $368.5 million.

Actuant's energy segment -- which accounted for 20 percent of the total sales in 2011 -- increased 28 percent to $79 million from a year ago, reflecting higher demand across its primary markets.

Sales at company's industrial business rose 11 percent to $98 million as strong demand continued across all its end-markets and geographies. It accounted for 27 percent of the total sales in 2011.

Shares of the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company closed at $28.65 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

