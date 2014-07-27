Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
WELLINGTON Connor Healthcare Ltd said on Monday that it would make a takeover offer for New Zealand private hospital operator Acurity Health Group Ltd ACY.NZ.
Connor, which is being joined by Austron Ltd and Evolution Healthcare Pty Ltd and already owns 70.7 percent, said it would offer NZ$6.50 a share for the rest of Acurity, a 24 percent premium to its NZ$5.25 closing price on Friday.
The offer values Acurity at NZ$112.2 million ($95.95 million).
($1 = 1.1693 New Zealand Dollars)
(Gyles Beckford)
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.