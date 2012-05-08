An Adecco logo is pictured at the company's headquarters in Glattbrugg near Zurich December 15, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

ZURICH Adecco ADEN.VX said on Tuesday it expects Europe to remain challenging after robust results in North America and Germany helped the world's largest staffing company offset weakness in its biggest market, France, to beat first-quarter expectations.

Temporary employment often acts as a barometer for overall economic growth, as firms are wary of adding to their permanent headcount when they are uncertain about the direction of the economy.

Chief Executive Patrick De Maeseneire said the company was gaining market share in Germany and Austria while southern Europe was experiencing a slowdown.

"We anticipate a similarly diverging picture geographically for the second quarter with North America holding up, but Europe remaining challenging," De Maeseneire said in a statement.

Net income in the first quarter rose 12 percent to 112 million euros ($146.15 million), outpacing the average analyst forecast of 100 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Sales rose to 2 percent to 5.035 billion euros, also beating the 4.991 billion forecast in the poll.

Dutch Rival Randstad (RAND.AS) has warned of uncertain developments in Europe, while U.S. competitor ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN.N) forecast a double-digit decline in Southern Europe in the second quarter.

Unemployment in the euro zone equaled a 15-year high in March with a slump in factory activity and worsening business sentiment suggesting no let-up in the number of job losses soon.

In France, Adecco's biggest market with a quarter of group sales, revenues fell 10 percent year-on-year, while sales dropped 9 pct in Iberia and fell 2 percent in Italy.

In North America, the group's second biggest market, sales inched up 1 percent.

Adecco's gross margin rose 80 basis points to 18.2 percent, as its more lucrative professional staffing business outpaced general staffing and it kept a firm grip on costs.

The company, which is providing staff for the London 2012 Olympics, said it was well on track to meet its mid-term EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and amortization) margin target of above 5.5 percent.

($1=0.7663 euros)

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mike Nesbit)