ZURICH Adecco ADEN.VX, the world's largest temporary staffing group, said there were challenges ahead in Europe as top market France and other euro zone countries looked unlikely to emerge anytime soon from the paralyzing debt crisis.

"Revenue development in July was slightly weaker, mainly driven by France and Japan ... Europe is weakening further," the Swiss company said on Thursday, adding it would continue to focus on price discipline and cost control.

Temporary employment is seen as a leading indicator for wider labor markets. Many employers have been reluctant to commit to full-time hiring, preferring temporary workers as a way of staying flexible in case the recovery falters.

Joblessness remains stubbornly high in the United States, while European governments are imposing searing budget cuts and battle record high unemployment.

Adecco, which competes with Dutch group Randstad (RAND.AS) and U.S. company Manpower (MAN.N), said second-quarter net profit fell 20 percent to 113 million euros ($140 million), weighed by integration and restructuring charges and a higher tax rate.

That compared with a forecast for 100 million euros in a Reuters poll, and the company confirmed its mid-term target of 5.5 percent margin on earnings before interest, tax and appreciation.

Europe's biggest economies endured another torrid month in July as businesses battled slumping demand. Purchasing managers indexes (PMIs), which gauge business activity and have a good record of tracking economic growth, showed order books at euro zone companies shriveled last month as a downturn in Germany and France became more entrenched.

Adecco, which provides staff for the London Olympics, reported a 4 percent drop in sales to 5.20 billion euros, with France, Iberia, Italy and Japan posting double-digit falls.

Even Germany, so far Europe's growth driver, slipped 1 percent. North America bucked the trend with a 2 percent rise, driven by professional staffing.

($1 = 0.8093 euro)

