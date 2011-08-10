ZURICH World No. 1 staffing company Adecco suffered a margin squeeze in the first half of 2011 as firms postponed new IT projects, particularly in the United States.

The company's second quarter profits beat forecasts on Wednesday because companies wary of adding to their permanent headcount in uncertain times made more use of its services. Revenue rose by 11 percent.

But the margin squeeze caused by a disappointing performance in its lucrative professional division preoccupied investors.

By 4:04 a.m. EDT shares in Adecco had fallen 6 percent, underperforming a 1.8 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods and Services index .SXNP

Gross margins fell 90 basis points to 16.9 percent.

"All in all: top in line with consensus. However mainly driven by industrial segment and disappointing Professional staffing growth in the U.S.," Kepler analyst Matthijs Van Leijenhorst said in a note. North America is Adecco's second-biggest market.

Revenues in its industrial staffing business grew 19 percent, driven by strong demand from Germany, Austria and Italy. But demand for professional staffing was hit as companies postponed large investments in information technology.

CAUTIOUS

In addition, the company recorded a slowdown in growth in the second half so far, and its boss was cautious on the outlook in the face of current market turmoil.

"We have no indication in our business so far to say we will go into a double dip now," Chief Executive De Maseneire told Reuters in a telephone interview, although he added:

"Of course we can't be blind to what has happened these last two weeks, we will see what impact this will have on consumer demand."

Adecco, which will provide personnel for the 2012 London Olympics, said net income jumped 45 percent to 141 million euros ($200.5 million), beating the 122 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll.

DOUBLE DIP?

Quarterly sales rose 11 percent to 5.166 billion euros. Adecco cautioned growth in July had been a touch lower than in June.

This was in line with guidance from rivals Randstad (RAND.AS) and Manpower (MAN.N), which both reported second-quarter earnings that topped forecasts, but pointed to a slowdown in temporary hiring in the latter part of the second quarter.

With equity and debt markets in turmoil, signs have been mounting that growth in major economies may be on the wane.

Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S. sovereign credit rating was a crushing blow to confidence, already bruised by economic data on demand for capital goods, the manufacturing and service sectors, as well as anaemic GDP growth. North America is Adecco's second biggest market.

Adecco, which bought U.S.-based Drake Beam Morin last month for an enterprise value of 149 million euros, said it expected the deal to close in the third quarter.

De Maeseneire did not rule out further acquisitions, but said keeping a grip on costs would be a priority.

"With the current economic uncertainties, we keep a close lid on our cost base, and will only invest where prospects are promising."

($1 = 0.703 Euros)

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by David Cowell and Andrew Callus)