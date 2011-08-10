An Adecco employee answers phone calls as she sits at the company's headquarters switchboard in Glattbrugg near Zurich December 15, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

ZURICH Adecco, the world's biggest staffing company, said it expected solid revenue growth after second-quarter profit beat expectations, as firms seek a flexible workforce in uncertain economic times.

Demand for temporary workers often acts as a leading indicator for overall economic growth, as firms are wary of adding to their permanent headcount when they are uneasy about the direction of the global economy.

"In the current uncertain economic environment, we continue to see good demand from our clients, who value the flexibility we offer in terms of workforce solutions," Adecco said in a statement.

Adecco, which will provide personnel for the 2012 London Olympics, said net income jumped 45 percent to 141 million euros ($200.5 million), beating the 122 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll.

Quarterly sales rose 11 percent to 5.166 billion euros, although Adecco cautioned growth in July had been a touch lower than in June.

This followed on from rivals Randstad (RAND.AS) and Manpower (MAN.N), which both reported second-quarter earnings that topped forecasts, but pointed to a slowdown in temporary hiring in the latter part of the second quarter.

In a newspaper interview published on Wednesday Randstad Chief Executive Ben Noteboom said a small dose of uncertainty is good for the staffing sector.

Adecco, which bought U.S.-based Drake Beam Morin last month for an enterprise value of 149 million euros, said it expected the deal to close in the third quarter.

Chief Executive Patrick De Maeseneire did not rule out further buys, but said keeping a grip on costs would be a priority.

"With the current economic uncertainties, we keep a close lid on our cost base, and will only invest where prospects are promising." ($1 = 0.703 Euros)

