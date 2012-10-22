Late David Bowie honored with two wins at BRIT Awards
LONDON Late music icon David Bowie was the big winner at the BRITs in London on Wednesday, taking the British male solo artist and album of the year prizes at the UK's top music awards.
LONDON British singer Adele has given birth to a baby boy, British media reported. There was no statement on her official website and her spokesman said "no comment" on Monday in reply to a request for confirmation.
The 24-year-old, whose album "21" topped charts around the world and turned her into one of pop music's biggest stars, announced she was expecting a child with her partner Simon Konecki in June.
In August she took to Twitter to quash rumors that the couple were married. "I'm not married...Zzzzzzz" she wrote.
Adele has been in the headlines in recent weeks for singing the theme tune to the latest James Bond movie "Skyfall". She also co-wrote the track with collaborator Paul Epworth.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)
Comedian Arsenio Hall has dropped a lawsuit against Sinead O'Connor after the Irish singer apologized for claiming he had long provided the late pop star Prince with narcotics, his publicist said on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES Former teen idol David Cassidy said on Monday he was suffering from dementia, a day after weekend performances in California in which he forgot his words and appeared to fall off stage raised concern about his health.