Venezuelan girl's diphtheria death highlights country's health crisis
PARIAGUAN, Venezuela Eliannys Vivas, 9, started to get a sore throat on a Friday last month in this languid Venezuelan town where papaya trees shade poor cinder-block homes.
LONDON British singer Adele said she was "on the mend" after undergoing microsurgery in Boston to treat a benign polyp on her vocal cords.
The problems forced Adele, whose album "21" is the top seller in the United States and Britain this year, to cancel a string of appearances at concerts and awards ceremonies in recent weeks.
"I'm doing really well, on the mend, super happy, relaxed and very positive with it all," the 23-year-old said in a blog posting on her website.
"The operation was a success and I'm just chilling out now until I get the all clear from my doctors ... I best get back to practicing (sic) my mime show now."
Adele, who leads the field with four nominations at the American Music Awards to be held in Los Angeles on November 20, recently dismissed speculation in the media that she had throat cancer.
LA PAZ Bolivia's government on Friday said a Danish tourist had tested positive for yellow fever, its first case in a decade, after he visited a jungle area in the far west of the landlocked Andean country.
ZURICH A European Medicines Agency drug safety panel recommended on Friday that Actelion's Uptravi drug may continue to be used in line with current prescription information amid a probe into five deaths in France among those using the pulmonary arterial hypertension medicine.