Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
HERZOGENAURACH, Germany The German cartel office is taking a closer look at the online sales practices of Adidas, which has banned some sellers from offering its products via sites like Ebay and Amazon.
The watchdog said on Tuesday such restrictions could hinder online sales and it was starting a web-based survey of around 3,000 retailers which sell Adidas products through stores or online.
Adidas last year said it had removed Ebay and Amazon from its network as it wanted its products to be sold only via expert and specialist retailers.
A spokesman for Adidas said the group had no doubt about the legality of its conditions and it had already answered questions from the cartel office on the matter.
Sneaker maker Asics was the subject of a similar probe last year. It said at the time only authorized sellers which met its criteria could sell its products.
The cartel office said on Tuesday the investigations were ongoing and it had received complaints against other brands.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Joern Poltz; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes)
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
BEIJING The green energy car subsidiary of Chinese automaker Beijing Automotive Group [BEJINS.UL] plans an initial public offering in 2018, Chairman Xu Heyi said on Monday, adding that the unit should be profitable that year.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.