Drugmaker Stada confirms takeover bid from two companies
German generic drugmaker Stada said it has received two offers for the acquisition of the company, one of which is private equity group Cinven Partners LLP.
WARSAW Adidas is not interested in buying soccer brand Umbro from owner Nike, the German sportswear group's chief executive said on Thursday.
"We are already the market leader in football, we do not need another brand," Herbert Hainer told journalists in Warsaw after Adidas increased its outlook for soccer sales in 2012.
Nike last month put its Cole Haan and Umbro brands up for sale in order to focus on its core namesake, Jordan, Converse and Hurley brands.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
Reckitt Benckiser has agreed to buy U.S. baby formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition for $16.6 billion, giving the British consumer goods company a new product line and expanding its presence in developing markets.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN Private equity firm KKR has acquired a 18.54 percent stake in German market researcher GfK , GfK said, allowing it to drive strategic change with top shareholder GfK Verein.