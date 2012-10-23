Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
MEXICO CITY U.S. agriculture giant Archer Daniels Midland (ADM.N) said on Tuesday that it reached a preliminary deal to sell its stake in Mexican corn flour processor Gruma (GRUMAB.MX) to the chairman of Mexican airport operator Asur.
ADM has agreed to sell its 23 percent stake in Gruma as well as minority ownership in several joint ventures with the Mexican firm to Fernando Chico Pardo, chairman of the board and shareholder in Asur (ASURB.MX), ADM spokeswoman Jackie Anderson said in an email.
"This preliminary agreement is non-binding and is subject to negotiation of a definitive agreement, approval by ADM's and Gruma's boards of directors, as well as certain regulatory and other approvals and rights of first refusal," Anderson said.
Oil giant Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has asked JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley to assist with its upcoming mammoth IPO and could call on another bank with access to Chinese investors, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.