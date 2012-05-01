Payroll processor Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP.O) posted a third-quarter profit just above analysts' expectations, boosted by growth in its professional employer organization (PEO) segment.

Revenue from PEO services -- under which it provides human resources, employee benefits, payroll and workers' compensation services through a co-employment model -- rose 15 percent to $510.8 million.

Third-quarter net income rose to $452.4 million, or 92 cents per share, from $423.8 million, or 85 cents per share, last year.

Total revenue rose more than 7 percent to $2.9 billion.

Analysts, on average expected the company to earn 91 cents, on revenue of $2.91 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ADP also reaffirmed its outlook for earnings and revenue for the full year. The Roseland, New Jersey-based company expects a growth of 8 to 9 percent in its earnings, and 7 to 9 percent in revenue.

Shares of the company, which have gained about 25 percent since they touched a low of $44.72 last August, closed at $55.62 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

