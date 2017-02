Aduro Biotech Inc said its pancreatic cancer drug did not improve overall survival in patients who did not show improvement after at least two prior therapies, in a mid-stage study.

In the study, patients were given either CRS-207 or chemotherapy or a combination of CRS-207 with Aduro's GVAX Pancreas, the company said on Monday.

Aduro's shares fell 33 percent to $7.14 in premarket trading.

