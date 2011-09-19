Analog chipmaker Skyworks Solutions (SWKS.O) said it served notice to Advanced Analogic Technologies AATI.O, accusing its smaller rival of breaking a merger agreement.

In May, Skyworks agreed to buy Analogic Tech for $258.6 million in cash and stock to expand its portfolio of analog chips for battery chargers and LED drivers used in consumer electronics.

Skyworks said in a regulatory filing on Monday it can terminate the merger if Analogic Tech fails to address the breach of contract within 10 days.

Analogic Tech shares were down 14 percent at $4.00 in heavy trading on Monday on Nasdaq, having touched a low of $3.66.

On September 9, Skyworks had said it was facing issues with Analogic Tech related to access to one of its senior executives and additional financial information.

Analogic Tech shares fell 22 percent on the news and has lost 38 percent to Monday's low.

Analysts said the market does not believe the deal will go through.

Analyst Sujeeva De Silva at Thinkequity said while Analogic Tech can provide key power management technology along with end-market diversification, it is not a critical deal for Skyworks.

Shares of Skyworks fell as much as 4 percent. They were down 2 percent at $21.58.

