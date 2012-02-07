Google to help publishers find malicious comments on articles
BRUSSELS Alphabet Inc's Google and subsidiary Jigsaw launched on Thursday a new technology to help news organizations and online platforms identify abusive comments on their websites.
Struggling PC chipmaker Advanced Mico Devices Inc said senior vice president and chief sales officer Emilio Ghilardi was leaving the company with immediate effect.
AMD's chief executive, Rory Read, who took over in August, will serve as interim sales chief while the company looks for a replacement, AMD said in a statement on Tuesday.
AMD did not give a reason for Ghilardi's departure.
Read has promised to get AMD ready to fight in a quick-changing computer industry.
The company has long struggled to keep up with bigger rival Intel Corp in the market for powerful PC processors.
Both now face challenges from mobile-oriented companies such as Qualcomm Inc that are planning to make low-end PC and server chips using power-efficient technology from Britain's ARM Holdings Plc.
AMD shares closed up 3 percent at $7.13 on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Nicola Leske; editing by Andre Grenon)
BRUSSELS Alphabet Inc's Google and subsidiary Jigsaw launched on Thursday a new technology to help news organizations and online platforms identify abusive comments on their websites.
FRANKFURT AirMap, which has rocketed to become the world's top air traffic management software platform for drones, is raising $26 million in new financing from the venture arms of top tech firms ranging form Microsoft to Airbus.
FRANKFURT Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) has arrested a suspect in connection with last year's cyber attack which infected nearly 1 million Deutsche Telekom routers, German federal police said on Thursday.