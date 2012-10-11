SAN FRANCISCO Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.N said its third-quarter revenue likely fell 10 percent from the previous quarter as a troubled global economy and growing preference for tablets slams the PC industry.

AMD, which competes against Intel Corp (INTC.O), said third-quarter gross margins would be about 31 percent, less than the 44 percent previously expected, because of lower prices and a write-down of $100 million due lower-than-expected demand for some products.

AMD previously expected its third-quarter revenue to fall 1 percent from the second quarter, plus or minus 3 percent.

AMD shares fell 7.8 percent in after hours trading to $2.95 after closing 1.59 percent higher at $3.20.

