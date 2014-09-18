Neiman Marcus says exploring alternatives, including sale
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC [NMRCUS.UL] said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
UBM Plc (UBM.L), a British communications and events company, confirmed that it was in talks to acquire Advanstar, a privately held U.S. trade show organiser.
UBM, which also owns PR Newswire, said on Thursday it was involved in discussions which may, or may not, lead to a transaction.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that UBM was in advanced talks to acquire Advanstar for around $900 million.
Advanstar is controlled by hedge fund Anchorage Capital Group and private equity firms Ares Management LP and Veronis Suhler Stevenson. It has changed hands several times over the years between various private equity firms, including Hellman & Friedman, which sold its stake in 2000.
