LONDON Private equity firm Advent International said on Tuesday that in its all-cash public offer for Mediq N.V MEDIQ.AS shares, over 96 percent were tendered for acceptance at a total value of 786 million euros, giving it the right to take the company private.

The 96 percent represents roughly 56 million shares in Mediq, an international provider of medical devices, pharmaceuticals and associated care.

Al Garden, which is indirectly controlled by Advent, made the offer for Mediq.

Advent will announce no later than February 1 as to whether it declares the offer unconditional, in accordance with Dutch law.

Advent had made an initial offer price for Mediq of 13.25 euros per share in September and upped the offer to 14 euros per share on January 18.

(Reporting By Costas Pitas)