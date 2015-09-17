LONDON Mental health care provider The Priory Group is set for a London stock market flotation, two sources said on Thursday, as the private equity owner of the company known for its celebrity client list seeks an exit.

Private equity firm Advent, which bought the company in 2011, is working with Rothschild [ROT.UL] on the listing of The Priory, where famous names such as supermodel Kate Moss and singer Eric Clapton have sought treatment for addiction.

A third source said the business could be valued at almost 1.4 billion pounds ($2.2 billion), based on its adjusted 2014 core earnings (EBITDA) of 126.87 million pounds. The company could be valued at around 11 times that figure, the source said.

Advent declined to comment. Rothschild was not immediately available to comment.

Advent bought the Priory from RBS (RBS.L) for 925 million pounds and has made six acquisitions since then, according to the fund's website.

A listing of the company would likely come early next year, two of the sources said.

The Priory's services include treating patients for alcohol and drug addictions, as well as eating disorders and mental health. Its hospital in Roehampton, London, has become a favorite for celebrities seeking help.

