Struggling British climate change consultancy AEA Technology warned on its full-year profits for the second time in seven months on a likely shortfall in sales at one of its U.S. units, and announced an unexpected departure of its chief executive.

The news led to a plunge in the company's stock on Wednesday, wiping out more than three-fourths of its value.

AEA, which was spun out of UK's Atomic Energy Authority in 1994 and privatised as a commercial technical consultancy in 1996 by the then Tory government, also said it was in talks with Lloyds Bank -- its sole lender -- regarding covenants and borrowing facilities.

Executives of the company, which was valued at nearly 30 million pounds based on the stock's Tuesday close, were unavailable to comment further on the talks or its chief's resignation.

In September, AEA had signed a three-year banking facility worth 47 million pounds, and said it was trading in line with own estimates as it made good progress in building its bid pipeline in the United States.

Earlier in the day, the company said its adjusted operating profit performance for the current financial year would be significantly lower than its previous expectations.

Analysts said the trading update from AEA cast a doubt on the company's future.

"Clearly this kind of earnings downgrade is disappointing ... And there is uncertainty over how the bank will react," analyst Andrew Shepherd-Barron of Peel Hunt told Reuters.

He reduced his pretax profit estimates by 41 percent to 5.1 million pounds.

"While incoming orders at PPC, AEA's U.S. consultancy acquired in 2008, have been well ahead of last year, conversion into revenue is delayed such that there is likely to be an earnings shortfall," Shepherd-Barron added.

In July, AEA reported full-year results below market expectations, hurt by a reduction in UK government spending.

The company's stock, which was listed at 124.7 pence 15 years ago on the London Stock Exchange, was down 86 percent at 0.27 pence at 1441 GMT.

