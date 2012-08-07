Engineering and design company Aecom Technology Corp's (ACM.N) third-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates as demand for its management support services slowed.

Revenue at the management support services segment, which provides direct support services for the U.S. Army, fell 9 percent to $248.7 million. The segment accounted for 12 percent of total revenue of $2.10 billion.

The net income fell to $69.4 million, or 63 cents per share, from $73.8 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

The number of outstanding shares fell 7 percent in the third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 64 cents per share on revenue of $2.09 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's stock closed at $15.98 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

