Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
NEW YORK Anschutz Co is considering the sale of Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), whose portfolio of assets ranges from sports teams to concert venues, according to a source familiar with the situation.
Owned by billionaire Phillip Anschutz, AEG owns a concert division called AEG Live that ranks as the nation's second-largest show promoter behind Live Nation Entertainment (LYV.N), controlling such venues as London's famous O2 arena and the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Its other assets include the Los Angeles Kings hockey team and the L.A. Galaxy soccer team.
A sale of AEG could fetch several billion dollars, the source said.
This is not the first time that Anschutz has explored a sale of some or all of AEG. In 2008, IAC's IACI.O Ticketmaster and Cablevision Systems Corp CVC.N came close to acquiring 49 percent of the AEG Live concert division for roughly $400 million. But those talks eventually flamed out and Ticketmaster went on to merge with Live Nation.
AEG Live was also the promoter behind the "This Is It" comeback tour that Michael Jackson was about to embark on before he died. It is still embroiled in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Katherine Jackson, the singer's mother, in which she accuses the company of being responsible for medical decisions made by Jackson's doctor, Conrad Murray, that caused his death.
AEG Live last week dropped a separate lawsuit it filed seeking a $17.5 million insurance claim payment from Lloyd's of London to reimburse upfront costs they incurred to stage the "This Is It" tour.
(Reporting by Paritosh Bansal; Editing by Gary Hill)
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
Oil giant Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has asked JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley to assist with its upcoming mammoth IPO and could call on another bank with access to Chinese investors, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.